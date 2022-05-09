FedEx Whale Trades For May 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $315,600, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $887,631.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $260.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 803.23 with a total volume of 4,604.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $290.6K 398 45 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $146.0K 1.1K 101 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $185.00 $117.0K 477 247 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $98.4K 1.9K 1.6K FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $93.5K 410 100

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,248,772, the price of FDX is up 0.38% at $211.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.