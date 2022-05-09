What Are Whales Doing With HubSpot

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot HUBS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $251,850 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $129,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $770.0 for HubSpot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HubSpot options trades today is 50.56 with a total volume of 142.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HubSpot's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $770.0 over the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $500.00 $70.3K 86 4 HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $460.00 $53.8K 11 4 HUBS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $400.00 $45.0K 56 106 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $770.00 $42.9K 2 1 HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $32.0K 117 0

Where Is HubSpot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 826,850, the price of HUBS is down -7.28% at $330.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On HubSpot:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $539.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $405.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $485.

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $410

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

