This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $787,118 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $322,083.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $25.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 26584.92 with a total volume of 35,072.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $1.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $147.6K 95.1K 1.5K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $22.00 $72.6K 9.3K 0 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $71.1K 45.5K 976 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $69.6K 42.1K 1.3K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $68.0K 24.2K 412

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 58,761,252, the price of F is down -2.31% at $14.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

