Looking At Airbnb's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,669,840, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $763,561.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $295.2K 272 185 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $215.8K 6.7K 385 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $140.00 $158.1K 3.1K 890 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $147.0K 6.1K 6 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $135.7K 6.7K 140

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,024,184, the price of ABNB is down -4.75% at $136.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

