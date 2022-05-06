This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $355,669 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $57,046.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $230.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 5383.5 with a total volume of 30,131.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $180.00 $95.9K 6.2K 14.5K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $180.00 $48.5K 9.4K 237 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $45.5K 7.4K 648 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $175.00 $37.4K 3.1K 4.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $185.00 $36.6K 3.6K 921

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,451,242, the price of NVDA is down -3.03% at $182.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $217

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $225

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

New Street Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $280

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.