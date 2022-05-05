What Are Whales Doing With CVR Partners

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on CVR Partners UAN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for CVR Partners.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $144,750, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $392,540.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $260.0 for CVR Partners over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVR Partners options trades today is 255.43 with a total volume of 327.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVR Partners's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

CVR Partners Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $159.8K 329 49 UAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $260.00 $61.0K 100 61 UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $49.0K 421 52 UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $48.6K 346 10 UAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $165.00 $44.1K 58 20

Where Is CVR Partners Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 72,276, the price of UAN is down -2.67% at $152.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.