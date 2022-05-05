Johnson & Johnson Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $297,827 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $172,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $180.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 1665.12 with a total volume of 1,693.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $103.0K 5.7K 181 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $93.2K 2.4K 407 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $175.00 $51.5K 182 188 JNJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $175.00 $37.3K 5.7K 0 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $35.2K 2.3K 157

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,578,659, the price of JNJ is down -2.11% at $176.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

