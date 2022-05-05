This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sunrun

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sunrun RUN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Sunrun.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $223,565, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $946,795.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $40.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sunrun options trades today is 2675.6 with a total volume of 16,554.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sunrun's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $124.1K 7.3K 519 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $110.0K 779 711 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $84.0K 760 439 RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $64.0K 779 1.9K RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $64.0K 779 1.7K

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,037,234, the price of RUN is up 0.6% at $24.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $52

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

