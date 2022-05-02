What Are Whales Doing With Meta Platforms

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms FB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $112,962, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,647,939.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $220.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 4025.69 with a total volume of 57,234.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $545.0K 209 0 FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $215.00 $174.0K 1.8K 4.6K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $220.00 $165.9K 13.3K 6.8K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $220.00 $143.0K 1.6K 2.0K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $215.00 $106.5K 1.8K 3.0K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,465,627, the price of FB is up 2.9% at $206.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $273.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

