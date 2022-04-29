What Are Whales Doing With Target

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $116,465 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $373,914.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $250.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $200.00 $125.9K 162 50 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $222.50 $71.7K 75 512 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $232.50 $44.7K 181 144 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $237.50 $42.0K 393 215 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $237.50 $41.5K 543 26

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 467,450, the price of TGT is down -2.06% at $231.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Gordon Haskett upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.