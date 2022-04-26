10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $900.00 $167.2K 11.5K 59.2K CWH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $34.9K 109 7.6K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $12.50 $25.8K 144 2.5K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $2700.00 $28.7K 1.8K 1.9K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $197.5K 21.9K 1.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $79.8K 6.0K 1.5K TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $88.5K 5.7K 696 SHOO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $40.00 $54.8K 2.9K 540 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $28.8K 6.5K 528 RVLV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $140.1K 3 523

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.2K, with a price of $3800.0 per contract. There were 11510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CWH CWH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 461 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $5755.0 per contract. There were 1803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 143 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 21923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 269 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1450 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 6012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 377 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 5775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHOO SHOO, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 2976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 633 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 6552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RVLV RVLV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.1K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.