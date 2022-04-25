This Is What Whales Are Betting On Danaos

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Danaos.

Looking at options history for Danaos DAC we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,266,610 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $313,980.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $125.0 for Danaos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Danaos options trades today is 540.92 with a total volume of 1,759.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Danaos's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Danaos Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $447.4K 120 120 DAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $125.00 $438.2K 0 102 DAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $70.00 $159.3K 557 120 DAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $125.00 $49.9K 0 102 DAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $125.00 $49.8K 0 232

Where Is Danaos Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,198,240, the price of DAC is down -6.55% at $77.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.