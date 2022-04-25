Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GME

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for GameStop GME summing a total amount of $791,136.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 240,836.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $200.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $198.8K 301 40 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $130.00 $184.8K 308 223 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $107.7K 128 20 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $130.00 $106.1K 636 533 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $51.1K 1.0K 191

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 474,379, the price of GME is down -0.04% at $138.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

