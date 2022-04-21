What Are Whales Doing With CVR Partners

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on CVR Partners UAN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for CVR Partners.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $96,800, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $2,726,204.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $250.0 for CVR Partners over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVR Partners options trades today is 135.0 with a total volume of 1,521.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVR Partners's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

CVR Partners Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $472.0K 26 169 UAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $349.0K 26 252 UAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $290.0K 26 319 UAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $282.9K 26 89 UAN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $120.00 $250.0K 567 163

Where Is CVR Partners Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 55,072, the price of UAN is down -3.52% at $167.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.