Looking At Shopify's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $738,251 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $399,985.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $1300.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $480.0 to $1300.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $1100.00 $288.3K 4 5 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $740.00 $125.0K 88 75 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $740.00 $102.0K 54 0 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1300.00 $76.4K 3.0K 1 SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $1260.00 $72.5K 55 1

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 518,352, the price of SHOP is up 0.38% at $527.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.