What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 77 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 57 are puts, for a total amount of $5,660,737, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,158,896.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $310.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 3735.34 with a total volume of 33,868.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $192.8K 8.8K 217 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $191.4K 8.8K 297 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $191.1K 8.8K 402 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $191.0K 8.8K 506 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $190.9K 8.8K 347

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,892,904, the price of PYPL is up 3.43% at $104.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $152

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $144

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $135

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.