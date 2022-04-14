Looking At CVR Partners's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on CVR Partners UAN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for CVR Partners.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $549,232..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for CVR Partners over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVR Partners's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVR Partners's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

CVR Partners Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $242.0K 183 50 UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $73.2K 29 40 UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $47.5K 58 13 UAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $40.2K 294 55 UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $32.0K 294 25

Where Is CVR Partners Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 91,391, the price of UAN is up 3.52% at $157.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.