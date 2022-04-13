Visa Whale Trades For April 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $2,414,649 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,390,533.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $240.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 2452.53 with a total volume of 21,485.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $910.0K 1.5K 701 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $827.5K 5.2K 500 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $320.3K 8.3K 901 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $201.4K 8.3K 907 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $215.00 $170.6K 1.6K 1.4K

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,951,061, the price of V is up 0.21% at $211.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.