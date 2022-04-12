Walmart Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $81,923 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $529,862.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $152.5 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $152.5 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $245.0K 2.3K 100 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $70.9K 372 21 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $66.1K 207 13 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $55.0K 1.4K 10 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $33.2K 492 10

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,125,451, the price of WMT is down -0.06% at $154.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $171.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.