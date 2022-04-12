This Is What Whales Are Betting On Peabody Energy

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Peabody Energy BTU summing a total amount of $600,849.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 131,010.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $32.0 for Peabody Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peabody Energy options trades today is 3104.57 with a total volume of 2,411.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peabody Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $15.00 $413.2K 7.2K 531 BTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $22.00 $142.5K 1.0K 271 BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $91.9K 10.3K 433 BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $90.7K 7.2K 203 BTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $80.0K 10.3K 220

Where Is Peabody Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,110,434, the price of BTU is up 9.65% at $28.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.