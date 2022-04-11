Looking At Newmont's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Newmont NEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Newmont.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $139,262, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $638,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $110.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 1888.71 with a total volume of 1,553.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $95.9K 8.9K 123 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $91.8K 280 0 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $80.0K 4.4K 209 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $73.7K 8.9K 238 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $72.50 $60.5K 1.5K 62

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,797,397, the price of NEM is down -1.41% at $80.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.