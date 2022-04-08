Aterian Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Aterian.

Looking at options history for Aterian ATER we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $93,250 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $564,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.5 to $17.5 for Aterian over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Aterian's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Aterian's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.5 to $17.5 in the last 30 days.

Aterian Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATER CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $5.00 $82.0K 12.5K 9.9K ATER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $3.50 $73.6K 9.2K 5.8K ATER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $3.50 $58.8K 9.2K 4.6K ATER PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $12.50 $51.0K 1.3K 163 ATER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $3.50 $49.9K 9.2K 1.7K

Where Is Aterian Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 70,166,331, the price of ATER is up 16.75% at $4.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.