This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Parcel Service

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service UPS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $125,650, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,428,982.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $220.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $190.00 $246.4K 656 280 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $164.1K 153 239 UPS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $190.00 $99.7K 7 106 UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $220.00 $88.8K 1.4K 138 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $195.00 $75.0K 110 383

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,371,591, the price of UPS is down -0.9% at $192.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.