What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $742,407 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $921,226.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $75.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $345.0K 3.2K 1.0K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $39.50 $227.3K 1.9K 970 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $39.00 $138.7K 460 783 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $120.9K 7.4K 237 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $117.7K 4.7K 124

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,819,659, the price of AFRM is down -5.05% at $38.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $50

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.