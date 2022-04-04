What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 66 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $2,642,284 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,459,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $460.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $614.2K 2.1K 288 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $310.0K 814 207 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $305.0K 814 529 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $266.9K 814 428 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $203.0K 1.2K 500

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,852,621, the price of PYPL is up 4.18% at $121.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $144

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $107

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.