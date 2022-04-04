10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $115.00 $27.7K 9.4K 31.0K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $177.50 $38.6K 6.2K 28.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $315.00 $161.1K 11.7K 7.9K ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $54.0K 3.4K 336 IIVI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $60.4K 8.4K 300 RENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $28.5K 4.8K 293 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $614.2K 2.1K 288 FUBO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $35.7K 1.0K 276 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $45.5K 1.2K 231 S CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $27.0K 2.5K 226

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 396 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 9478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 6260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 424 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.1K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 11719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 291 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $2455.0 per contract. There were 3466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IIVI IIVI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 291 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 8492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RENN RENN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 4872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 655 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $614.2K, with a price of $2275.0 per contract. There were 2111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO FUBO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 655 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $357.0 per contract. There were 1011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA MA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 231 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 1240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S S, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 2591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

