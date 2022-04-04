Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHOP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Shopify SHOP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $868,430, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $436,546.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $580.0 to $1820.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 380.57 with a total volume of 1,270.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $580.0 to $1820.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $1300.00 $475.2K 1.3K 9 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $600.00 $140.2K 769 409 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $725.00 $138.7K 12 44 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $1820.00 $112.6K 0 1 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $580.00 $106.7K 112 0

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 219,251, the price of SHOP is up 2.61% at $711.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.