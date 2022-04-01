10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $3250.00 $106.6K 1.8K 23.2K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $1100.00 $27.8K 5.4K 10.9K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $40.4K 131.9K 2.2K ISPO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $72.0K 39 2.1K ASO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $36.00 $62.2K 1.2K 1.3K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $20.00 $67.7K 2.2K 1.0K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $51.9K 1.1K 748 PENN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $42.00 $30.6K 165 208 PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $28.00 $26.8K 3.0K 155 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $80.00 $35.0K 215 110

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $3250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.6K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 1879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $2786.0 per contract. There were 5479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 294 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1499 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 131980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISPO ISPO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASO ASO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 13 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1338 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 1212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 880 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.7K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 2252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 13 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $1485.0 per contract. There were 1159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN PENN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 13 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 13 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

