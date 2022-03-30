Zoom Video Comms Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms ZM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Comms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 74%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,338,191, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $5,678,352.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $500.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zoom Video Comms options trades today is 1300.71 with a total volume of 10,169.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zoom Video Comms's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $5.3M 13.1K 2.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $216.0K 1.7K 396 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $132.8K 249 58 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $290.00 $99.9K 2.2K 6 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $95.3K 4.3K 9

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,788,122, the price of ZM is down -2.09% at $123.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Comms:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $100

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $171.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.