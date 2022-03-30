What Are Whales Doing With Activision Blizzard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Activision Blizzard.

Looking at options history for Activision Blizzard ATVI we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $538,733 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $360,776.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $90.0 for Activision Blizzard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Activision Blizzard options trades today is 15051.86 with a total volume of 5,265.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Activision Blizzard's big money trades within a strike price range of $67.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Activision Blizzard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATVI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $335.5K 10.2K 1.4K ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $236.0K 6.1K 1.9K ATVI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $58.8K 65.2K 576 ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $82.50 $52.0K 2.8K 187 ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $40.0K 1.4K 50

Where Is Activision Blizzard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,065,394, the price of ATVI is down -0.3% at $80.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.