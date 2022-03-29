This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Twilio TWLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $221,982, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $947,641.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $210.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 340.6 with a total volume of 4,186.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $103.9K 308 121 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $190.00 $93.0K 0 36 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $86.4K 26 0 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $84.0K 1.2K 753 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $78.3K 308 196

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,630,058, the price of TWLO is up 8.45% at $174.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.