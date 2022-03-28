What Are Whales Doing With CVR Partners

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CVR Partners.

Looking at options history for CVR Partners UAN we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $140,640 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,127,016.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for CVR Partners over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVR Partners's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVR Partners's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

CVR Partners Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $168.0K 167 70 UAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $85.00 $118.0K 55 20 UAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $102.1K 0 37 UAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $100.4K 4 27 UAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $145.00 $89.6K 45 32

Where Is CVR Partners Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 200,100, the price of UAN is down -6.69% at $140.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.