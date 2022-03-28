What Are Whales Doing With Teladoc Health

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teladoc Health.

Looking at options history for Teladoc Health TDOC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $232,060 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $410,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $80.0 for Teladoc Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teladoc Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teladoc Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $186.0K 512 150 TDOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $150.9K 599 121 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $55.4K 4 42 TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $44.3K 188 49 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $68.00 $39.6K 74 202

Where Is Teladoc Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,390,614, the price of TDOC is up 3.37% at $68.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Teladoc Health:

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $95

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $104.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.