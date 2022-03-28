What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $393,930 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,179,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $680.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 342.79 with a total volume of 1,455.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $480.0 to $680.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $480.00 $234.3K 85 11 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $500.00 $207.0K 216 16 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $590.00 $124.5K 4 25 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $590.00 $124.2K 4 50 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $640.00 $75.0K 1.5K 100

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 849,401, the price of PANW is up 0.4% at $624.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $710.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $675.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.