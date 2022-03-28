Microsoft Whale Trades For March 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $157,237 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $2,030,569.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $335.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 4895.8 with a total volume of 287,663.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $335.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $315.00 $362.2K 1.7K 3 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $154.1K 18.0K 1.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $305.00 $140.0K 13.1K 3.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $106.5K 18.0K 359 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $307.50 $100.0K 1.9K 2.7K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,322,140, the price of MSFT is up 1.63% at $308.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.