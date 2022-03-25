This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB MDB we detected 56 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 46 are puts, for a total amount of $1,928,541 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $610,885.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $570.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 87.68 with a total volume of 8,307.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $570.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $113.3K 34 11 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $415.00 $104.1K 33 165 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $92.0K 134 398 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $365.00 $71.8K 2 95 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $420.00 $63.9K 114 15

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 528,179, the price of MDB is down -3.65% at $404.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $450

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.