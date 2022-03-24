Riot Blockchain Whale Trades For March 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $152,533 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $260,689.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $25.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Blockchain's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Blockchain's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $23.00 $78.6K 247 888 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $20.50 $45.0K 2.1K 1.0K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $21.00 $43.2K 686 427 RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $23.00 $41.7K 1.4K 57 RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $23.00 $41.5K 1.4K 107

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,976,924, the price of RIOT is up 2.97% at $21.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

Compass Point downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $39

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.