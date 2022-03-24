Looking At DraftKings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings DKNG we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $152,890 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $541,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $70.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 2810.83 with a total volume of 40,914.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $18.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $20.00 $141.4K 1.6K 8.3K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $54.6K 8.3K 1.0K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $19.50 $50.6K 2.0K 801 DKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $20.50 $48.3K 570 566 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $48.0K 954 65

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,508,158, the price of DKNG is down -0.13% at $18.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.