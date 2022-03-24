What Are Whales Doing With Salesforce.com

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Salesforce.com CRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $210,795, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $731,221.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $280.0 for Salesforce.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $175.0K 311 108 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $210.00 $145.1K 2.4K 213 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $225.00 $82.6K 846 116 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $220.00 $79.0K 2.3K 109 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $78.0K 1.4K 100

Where Is Salesforce.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 965,868, the price of CRM is up 0.39% at $211.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce.com:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.