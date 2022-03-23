Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NUE

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nucor.

Looking at options history for Nucor NUE we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $99,597 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,380,441.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $165.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nucor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nucor's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $313.6K 2.5K 112 NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $195.3K 2.5K 113 NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $114.1K 68 44 NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $110.0K 4.0K 128 NUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $86.4K 2.5K 312

Where Is Nucor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,743,160, the price of NUE is up 3.05% at $148.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.