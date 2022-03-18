Looking At JPMorgan Chase's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 51 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $1,677,936 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $702,793.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $155.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $198.3K 9.9K 219 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $153.0K 13.1K 100 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $140.00 $133.3K 3.8K 1.8K JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $99.0K 9.9K 448 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $87.3K 1.2K 25

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,179,505, the price of JPM is up 0.06% at $140.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.