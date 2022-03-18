Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SBUX

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Starbucks SBUX summing a total amount of $904,365.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 224,169.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $115.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $370.6K 9.2K 3.4K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $111.1K 7.6K 1.2K SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $95.1K 6.9K 182 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $86.0K 9.2K 976 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $63.3K 9.4K 68

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,082,303, the price of SBUX is down -0.64% at $87.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $101

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.