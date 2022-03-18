Sea Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $221,717 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,722,540.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $500.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $340.6K 48 384 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $157.4K 1.7K 18 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $99.4K 223 100 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $82.2K 48 241 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $80.5K 2.0K 93

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,157,157, the price of SE is up 7.31% at $122.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $201.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $105

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.