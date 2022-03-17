Looking At Bed Bath & Beyond's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $98,654 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $400,361.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $60.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bed Bath & Beyond's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bed Bath & Beyond's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $97.5K 185 0 BBBY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $10.00 $58.6K 51 50 BBBY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $37.00 $57.8K 78 1.0K BBBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $37.00 $49.8K 78 791 BBBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $47.0K 78 450

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,145,977, the price of BBBY is up 0.8% at $21.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Bed Bath & Beyond:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.