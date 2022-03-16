Zoom Video Comms Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,075,722 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $636,365.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $500.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Comms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Comms's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $202.1K 1.1K 519 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $105.0K 50.8K 250 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $220.00 $104.8K 544 14 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $83.7K 11 11 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $81.0K 1.8K 11

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,506,924, the price of ZM is up 4.78% at $103.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Comms:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $100

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.