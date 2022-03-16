This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,210,439 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $287,763.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $160.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $160.00 $262.9K 300 38 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $224.4K 90 33 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $160.00 $218.2K 300 214 NET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $160.00 $205.6K 300 197 NET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $120.00 $85.9K 374 90

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,952,705, the price of NET is up 8.94% at $93.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.