10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $750.00 $25.7K 9.9K 46.5K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $36.2K 875 2.0K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $80.00 $36.9K 375 1.7K WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $25.5K 338 1.3K BROS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $27.3K 2.6K 1.0K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $42.0K 2.3K 977 GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $100.00 $80.4K 3.8K 830 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $305.00 $2.1 million 1.6K 750 AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $2840.00 $39.4K 801 604 KMX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $25.0K 264 234

Explanation

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $2335.0 per contract. There were 9904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $739.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BROS BROS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 2637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.4K, with a price of $1915.0 per contract. There were 3833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 312 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $2850.0 per contract. There were 1686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $2840.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $6578.0 per contract. There were 801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KMX KMX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

