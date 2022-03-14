10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|03/18/22
|$750.00
|$25.7K
|9.9K
|46.5K
|DKNG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$15.00
|$36.2K
|875
|2.0K
|BABA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$80.00
|$36.9K
|375
|1.7K
|WYNN
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$50.00
|$25.5K
|338
|1.3K
|BROS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$40.00
|$27.3K
|2.6K
|1.0K
|CVNA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$100.00
|$42.0K
|2.3K
|977
|GME
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|03/18/22
|$100.00
|$80.4K
|3.8K
|830
|HD
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$305.00
|$2.1 million
|1.6K
|750
|AMZN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|03/18/22
|$2840.00
|$39.4K
|801
|604
|KMX
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$130.00
|$25.0K
|264
|234
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $2335.0 per contract. There were 9904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46539 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2052 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $739.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1771 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1389 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BROS BROS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 2637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.4K, with a price of $1915.0 per contract. There were 3833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HD HD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 312 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $2850.0 per contract. There were 1686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $2840.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $6578.0 per contract. There were 801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding KMX KMX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.