Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIOT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $343,831 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $90,558.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Blockchain's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Blockchain's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $89.0K 331 274 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $57.5K 299 90 RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $13.00 $48.4K 597 200 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $45.7K 9.4K 0 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $16.50 $39.0K 135 130

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,765,313, the price of RIOT is down -5.68% at $14.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

Compass Point downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $39

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

