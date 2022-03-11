Looking At Riot Blockchain's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $452,286 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $264,756.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $70.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Blockchain's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Blockchain's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $88.8K 67 16 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $18.00 $75.9K 1.0K 256 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $74.2K 11.7K 1.2K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $71.6K 1.0K 179 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $16.50 $63.9K 2.3K 925

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,128,246, the price of RIOT is down -7.36% at $15.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

Compass Point downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $39

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

