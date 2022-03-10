XPeng Whale Trades For March 10

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $403,416 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $190,135.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $42.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.50 $101.7K 170 518 XPEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $25.00 $71.9K 6 307 XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $52.5K 2.7K 101 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $47.6K 526 203 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.50 $46.7K 170 0

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,908,496, the price of XPEV is down -10.92% at $25.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.